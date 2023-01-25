Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Traffic cop killed in hit-and-drag in Kapurthala

Published on Jan 25, 2023

Assistant sub-inspector Malkiat Singh had signalled the vehicle to stop for checking near the DC Chowk on Tuesday afternoon but the driver hit him, traffic in-charge Sukhwinder Singh said.

A traffic police official was killed here Tuesday when a mini-truck hit and dragged him for some distance after the driver ignored his signal to stop at a checkpoint, officials said. (HT File)
ByPress Trust of India, Kapurthala

A traffic police official was killed here Tuesday when a mini-truck hit and dragged him for some distance after the driver ignored his signal to stop at a checkpoint, officials said.

The ASI’s jacket got caught in the vehicle and he was dragged along for some distance and sustained severe injuries, he said.

Malkiat Singh was rushed to a local civil hospital, where he succumbed to the injuries, the official said.

Superintendent of police (investigation) Harvinder Singh said a case has been registered and all districts have been alerted to nab the driver.

