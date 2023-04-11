Jammu and Kashmir: 2 traffic cops suspended on bribery charges

An assistant sub-inspector among two traffic cops were placed under suspension after a video, in which they were seen allegedly taking bribe, went viral on social media on Monday. A police spokesperson said a video was doing rounds on various social media platforms wherein a traffic cop deployed at Ramban Bazar to Trishul Morh was seen indulging in an unprofessional conduct by accepting money from a driver at Trishul Morh check post. “Taking a serious view of the incident, selection grade constable Mohammed Latief and his in-charge ASI Bini Kumar were placed under suspension with immediate effect. “Further, a departmental enquiry has been initiated against them,” he added.

An assistant sub-inspector among two traffic cops were placed under suspension after a video, in which they were seen allegedly taking bribe, went viral on social media on Monday.

2 girls escape molestation by jumping from moving car

Srinagar : To escape a molestation attempt at Langate in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, two schoolgirls jumped from a moving car on Monday afternoon. While escaping, the girls suffered minor injuries, police has launched manhunt to trace the culprits. Police said the two students were waiting for a vehicle at Kralgund, Handwara, on the Handwara- Baramulla highway when an unknown car stopped and offered them lift. Once girls boarded the vehicle, the persons inside the car tried to molest the girls. “After covering some distance, the driver and his colleague allegedly tried to molest them. However, they jumped off the moving vehicle. During the escape, they received minor scratches and have been admitted to a hospital for treatment,” a police spokesman said, adding a case has been registered.”

RPF SI hurt in accidental firing

JAMMU : A sub-inspector of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) suffered gunshot injuries in an accidental firing at the Jammu railway station on Monday, said officials. The injured SI was identified as Sudhir Kumar Rai, 48, of UP. Rai was posted at Varanasi Railway Station but got injured in an accidental firing at Jammu railway station. “The incident occurred when the SI after de-boarding Begumpura Express was on his way to the exit of the Jammu railway station. While crossing the foot overbridge, he was injured by an accidental firing from an AK-47 rifle of a special police officer, Harbajan Singh, who was handling his weapon while taking charge from the previous sentry at the foot overbridge,” said an official statement issued here. The injured was shifted to government medical college and hospital, Jammu. A case has been registered.

Bike rider killed in Jammu city road mishap

Jammu A bike rider was killed in a head-on collision between his bike and a scooty at Kanhachak area on the outskirts of the Jammu city late on Sunday. The scooty rider also suffered serious injuries in the collision. The deceased was identified as Krishan Singh of Thathi, Gharota, and the injured as Joginder Kumar of Gharota. The injured was rushed to the government medical college and hospital. Police have registered a case and handed over the body of deceased to the family members.