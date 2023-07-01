Cops tighten noose around bikers with modified silencers, 35 challaned at Ludhiana

Cracking a whip on the owners of two-wheelers with modified silencers, the traffic police issued challans to 35 violators in the month of June.

(HT FILE)

Following an order by the state police department, city traffic police have tightened the noose around motorcycles with modified silencers plying on the roads.

Deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Varinder Singh Brar said that traffic police teams of all zones had been directed to install special checkpoints at busy intersections and issue regular challans to check violations.

He added that around 35 challans have been issued by the traffic police under the specific violation.

Jasbir Singh, coordinator, education cell of traffic police, said, “ During the awareness sessions at educational institutes, we apprise the youngsters regarding the traffic rules and punishment for using modified exhausts”.

He added that they also use social media platforms to reach out to the youth.

He added that mechanics fitting modified exhausts can also face action under section 190 (2) of the Motor Vehicle Act 1988.

Baljeet Singh, a resident of Sarabha Nagar said, “Miscreants who use modified silencers not only distract other commuters but also pose health hazards for senior citizens and those with heart-related problems.”

He added that the drive should be continued throughout the year.

In March 2022, traffic police issued challans to 476 violators with modified silencers.

Challans against 71 for drunken driving

DCP Brar said that as many as 71 violators have been challaned for driving under the influence of booze.

Cops to go strict on vehicles without HSRP

With the deadline (June 30) to affix high-security registration plates on vehicles ending, authorities will start regular checking and issuing challans to the vehicles without High Security Registration Plates (HSRP) .

Currently, authorities have not issued any fresh notification regarding an extension of the deadline.

Those found to violate the regulation for the first time will be subject to a fine of ₹2,000, while subsequent offenses will incur a higher penalty of ₹3,000.

