: An on-duty traffic police personnel was dragged for at least 1km on the bonnet of a car after he reportedly tried to stop the vehicle seeing its driver on phone while driving, police said on Friday.

Car drags on-duty traffic cop for 1km in Ludhiana, two booked

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Constable Hardeep Singh suffered injuries and his uniform was torn in the incident on Thursday.

Police have registered a case against the driver and his friend, who was accompanying him in the car, for attempting to murder besides other charges.

The accused have been identified as Mukal Motu, a resident of Mohalla Fatehgarh and Monu of Peeru Banda Mohalla. The vehicle has been impounded by the police and hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.

Hardeep, in his complaint, said that he was on duty at Mata Rani Chowk on Thursday. He added that around 2pm, he tried to stop the car which was coming from the clock tower side.

The constable said that as he gave the signal to the car to stop, the driver, who was on phone, tried to drive the car over him. He fell on the bonnet of the car and held onto the vehicle to save himself.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Instead of stopping the vehicle, the accused kept driving and dragged him for around 1 km, Hardeep said.

The official said that the accused took speedy turns and applied brakes to crush him under the car. He said that he fell on a street at Manna Singh Nagar and suffered injuries after the accused took a turn.

He said that his uniform was torn in the incident and his mobile phone has also been damaged.

Station house officer Des Raj said that a case under section 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353(assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 307 (attempt to murder), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal code has been registered at the Division no 1 police station.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said police teams have raided the residences of both the accused, who are absconding.