Traffic restored on Jammu-Srinagar highway

Traffic was restored on the 278-km-long Jammu-Srinagar national highway, the all-weather surface link to Kashmir. It was briefly blocked at Ramsu in Ramban district on Monday
A fresh landslide blocked the Jammu-Srinagar national highway at Ramsu in Ramban, but a diversion was created and traffic was restored after some time. (ANI File Photo)
Published on Jan 18, 2022 01:16 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Jammu

The 278-km-long Jammu-Srinagar national highway, the all-weather surface link to Kashmir, was briefly blocked at Ramsu in Ramban district on Monday before it was restored, said officials.

“A fresh landslide blocked the highway at Ramsu in Ramban, but we created a diversion and restored the traffic movement after some time,” said SSP, traffic, national highways, Shabir Malik.

He said that the landslide was being cleared. “No vehicles are stranded on the highway as of now,” he said.

