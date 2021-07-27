Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Traffic restored on landslide-hit Chandigarh-Manali highway

Traffic on the Chandigarh-Manali highway was disrupted for an hour on Tuesday morning due to a landslide at Hanogi, 30km from Mandi, even as the meteorological department issued a red warning of heavy rain in four districts of Kangra, Mandi, Sirmaur and Bilaspur
By Naresh Thakur
PUBLISHED ON JUL 27, 2021 01:07 PM IST
Himachal Pradesh capital Shimla (in pic) has been receiving showers since Monday. It recorded 7mm of rainfall, while Manali got 8.4mm, while Bharari in Hamirpur district got the highest 75.6mm of rainfall on Tuesday morning. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

Traffic on the Chandigarh-Manali highway was disrupted for an hour on Tuesday morning due to a landslide at Hanogi, 30km from Mandi, even as the meteorological department issued a red warning of heavy rain in four districts of Kangra, Mandi, Sirmaur and Bilaspur.

The authorities mobilised machinery to clear the highway at Hanogi and traffic was restored around 9.30am, officials said.

Traffic on the Pathankot-Mandi highway also came to a halt due to a landslide at Gumma near Joginderngar and efforts were on to restore it, they said.

The weather office has forecast heavy rain till July 30 and issued an orange warning for six districts, barring Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti, till July 29.

Kangra deputy commissioner Dr Nipun Jindal said all officers have been asked to stay in touch with district and sub-division level control rooms. “The PWD has been asked to mobilise machinery to restore traffic immediately in case of a blockade, while home guards and volunteers have been deployed in vulnerable areas,” he said.

Moderate rainfall has been recorded across the state. Bharari in Hamirpur district got the highest 75.6mm of rainfall followed by 60mm in Sarkaghat and 45mm at Gohar in Mandi district. Dharamshala got 43.6mm of rainfall, Sundernagar 36.1mm, Palampur 29.6mm, Kangra 29.2mm, Nahan 28.8mm, Mandi 23.5mm and Bhunter 22mm. State capital Shimla got 7mm of rainfall, while Manali got 8.4mm.

According to the state disaster management authority, 190 people have been killed in rain-related incidents such as landslides since June 13 when the monsoon entered the state.

The PWD has suffered losses amounting to more than 272 crore and Jal Shakti department 115 crore. The horticulture department estimates losses to the tune of 90 crore and agriculture department 30 crore.

A total of 87 houses have been damaged in floods and landslides.

