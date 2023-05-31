Woman gives birth at Karnal railway station, baby dies

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
May 31, 2023 12:29 AM IST

A woman passenger travelling in a train from Ludhiana to Delhi reportedly gave birth to a baby girl at Karnal railway station on Tuesday.

She was immediately taken to KCGMC, where the doctors declared the baby dead.

According to officials at the railway station, the woman, identified as Usha Rani, was travelling with her family members to Delhi from Ludhiana, when she developed labour pain and her family members decided to get off the train.

Soon after getting information, the railway staff provided help to the woman but she delivered the baby few minutes after getting off the train and they called ambulance. She was immediately taken to KCGMC, where the doctors declared the baby dead. Reeta, sister of the woman, said this was her third baby. The doctors said the woman was weak and baby was dead at the time of delivery.

Topics
baby girl delhi ludhiana train
