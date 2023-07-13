Rain fury: 3 of family die in roof collapse in Punjab’s Kotkapura

Faridkot: Three members of a family, including a pregnant woman, died when the roof of their house collapsed on Wednesday after three days of heavy rain in Kotkapura of Faridkot district on Wednesday.

The victims, Gurpreet Singh, 31, his wife Karamjit Kaur, 30, who was seven months pregnant, and their son, Gavy, 4, died when the roof gave in around 4am while they were sleeping.

Their relative, Manisha, 15, who lives in the neighbourhood but was staying over with the family, was also injured in the roof collapse. She was rescued from the rubble and admitted at Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital in Faridkot.

Neighbours said they woke up on hearing a loud crashing sound and rushed to the family’s rescue.

Faridkot deputy commissioner Vineet Kumar said that following heavy rain in the area, water had accumulated in the vacant plot adjoining the house. The outer wall had developed cracks and the roof collapsed.

Punjab Vidhan Sabha speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan, who is the AAP Kotkapura MLA, visited the site later in the morning and assured all help to the injured girl.

