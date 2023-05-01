Ludhiana gas leak: 3 kids among five of family dead

A happy family of five, a clinic in Giaspura, established over the last two decades, aspirations for a better life all came crashing down on Sunday. The entire family of registered medical practitioner Kavilash, including his wife Varsha, and three minor school-going children – Kalpana (16), who was studying in Class 10, Abhay Narayan (13), a student in class 6, and the youngest Aryan Narayan (10), of Class 4, perished in the aftermath of the horrific gas leak.

Family members of one of the victims of gas leak mourn at Civil Hospital in Ludhiana on Sunday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The family had shifted base to Ludhiana from a Gaya in Bihar with dreams of a ‘good life’ and more.

Kavilash had been practising as a registered medical practitioner in the area for around 20 years. Kavilash ran a clinic on the first floor of his house and his wife used to assist him in taking care of the patients.

On Saturday, Kavilash got his children admitted to a reputed private school in the area. “He wanted them to accomplish what he failed to as he hailed from a small town in Bihar,” recalled a teary-eyed neighbour.

His wife Varsha was readying herself to host ceremonies scheduled in her extended family. Kumar’s wife Varsha alias Anula Kumari had done a Bachelor of Education (BEd) and was seeking a job at the same school where her children were studying.

Local residents remembered the couple as sweet and loving, adding that duo would help all.

Nand Kishore Sav, a local fruit vendor, who lived on rent in the victims’ house, remembered the couple as down-to-earth.

“They treated me as their own,” he recalled adding, “Every resident in the area is in a state of shock.”

He said as many as 20 of Kavilash’s relatives are settled in different areas in Giaspura and Dhandari.

The deceased have been taken to their hometown for cremation.

Miraculous escape for 10-month-old infant

The ten-month-old boy of the Goyal couple had a miraculous escape. The tragedy took the life of his parents, grandmother and left his uncle critically ill in hospital. The boy, identified as Yug, was rescued by neighbours soon after the gas started showing its effects.

The deceased couple, Sourav Goyal and Preety Goyal got married in 2019 and were living with their elder brother Gaurav and their mother. Sourav’s father passed away two years ago. Sourav’s mother Kamlesh also died in the tragedy.

Ram Murat, Sourav’s brother-in-law, said, “The infant was rescued by the neighbours and is safe. He is currently being taken care of by my family. The couple were planning to celebrate his first birthday.”

Preety, Sourav’s wife, hailed from Uttar Pradesh’s capital Lucknow, while Sourav’s family was originally from Aligarh in UP.

“All the family members were found of the couple. They were humble,” Murat added.

Teenage girl orphaned

Nandini Kumari, 16, had a narrow escape in the incident and is oblivious to the fact that both her parents – Navneet Kumar and Neetu Devi- died in the tragedy.

Nandini’s father, Navneet worked as an accountant, and her mother, Neetu Devi, was a homemaker. His brother Nitin, 30, who is an engineer has survived and is hospitalised.

The family members said that after the medical examination, the girl has been discharged from the hospital and is at the house of a family member. Nandini is a Class 12 student.

The family was all set to visit Bihar for the wedding on May 9. The family was slated to leave for the trip this week.

“Nitin was at Navneet’s house as he was to join the family for the trip,” said Ashwani, Navneet’s cousin.

“My brother had so many dreams for his only daughter,” Ashwani said, adding, “Coming from a humble background, both brothers had worked hard to come up in the ranks, the whole family was proud of them.”

