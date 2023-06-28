Punjab man, two sons killed in Bareilly road accident in Uttar Pradesh

A 45-year-old man from Punjab and his two sons were killed after their car was hit by a truck near the Fatehganj toll plaza in the district, police said on Tuesday.

Paramjeet Singh, his sons Sarvjeet Singh (14) and 12-year-old Ansh Singh, and two others were returning to Patiala after attending a wedding in Bareilly on Monday. (Representational image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The impact of the accident was such that the car overturned and fell into a roadside ditch, they said.

Paramjeet Singh, his sons Sarvjeet Singh (14) and 12-year-old Ansh Singh, and two others were returning to Patiala after attending a wedding in Bareilly on Monday. They had stopped the car to recharge the FASTag -- an electronic toll collection system -- when the truck rammed into their vehicle from behind.

Paramjeet Singh and his sons died on the spot while the two other passengers are undergoing treatment at a hospital, the police said.

The bodies were removed from the car with the help of locals and sent for post-mortem. A probe is underway, they said.