3 members of family killed in car-bike collision in Punjab’s Moga

Three members of a family, including a 6-year-old boy died in a car-bike collision near Singhanwala village on the Kotkapura-Moga road on Thursday, while one member sustained serious injuries.

Victims were going to pay obeisance at a religious in Baghapurana in the district. (HT Photo)

The victims have been identified as Tarsem Singh (32), Binder Kaur (65) and Gurman Singh (6) of Datta village in Dharamkot sub-division in Moga. While injured was identified as Param Kaur (32). Victims were going to pay obeisance at a religious in Baghapurana in the district.

Sub-inspector Balraj Singh said, “Four family members were riding on a bike when a car collided with them head on while making overtake. The person riding the bike, his six-year-old son and his mother died on the spot. Tarsem’s wife sustained injuries. She was taken to civil hospital Moga, where doctors referred her to Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital. Her condition remains critical. The car driver was coming from Ganganagar in Rajasthan, we are trying to identify the driver.” A case has been registered under Section 304-A and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code at the city south police station.

Woman drowns after stray cattle hits bike in Hoshiarpur

A 22-year old woman of Singowal village drowned in the Kandi canal in Mukerian on Wednesday night. The deceased woman was coming from Hajipur with her brother when a stray animal hit their motorcycle and she fell in the canal. Her body was retrieved by the villagers. On the statement of her brother Raman Kumar, the police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of CrPC.

