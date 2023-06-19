Chandigarh University student dies in Kharar hit-&-run

A student of Chandigarh University (CU), Gharuan, was killed after a speeding SUV hit his motorcycle near Rurka village in Kharar on Sunday.

Victim Maurya Attri, 20, a resident of Shivjot Enclave and a native of Bilaspur in Himachal Pradesh, was a computer science student of Chandigarh University. (Stock photo)

The police have registered a case under Sections 304-A, 279 and 427 of the IPC against an unidentified driver of the SUV (Delhi registered Mahindra XUV-500).

Victim Maurya Attri, 20, a resident of Shivjot Enclave and a native of Bilaspur in Himachal Pradesh, was a computer science student of Chandigarh University.

According to police, the complainant, victim’s uncle said he had come to Gharuan for some work and while returning to Kharar, he was following Maurya in his car as Maurya was riding a motorcycle. When Maurya reached near Rurka village, a speeding SUV coming from the wrong side hit his bike after which he fell on the road and sustained critical injuries. The driver fled the spot.

He said that he rushed Maurya to civil hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. The police said they have booked the unidentified SUV driver and further probe is on.

