Ludhiana: Machhiwara man dies after falling from 3rd floor in Italy

A resident of Lubangarh village in Machhiwara died in Italy after he fell off the third floor of an under-construction building where he was working. HT Image

A pall of gloom descended on the village after the news of his death reached there. Neighbours and relatives gathered at the house to pay condolences.

The victim, Avtar Singh, 40, was settled in Mantua of Italy with his wife and 2-year-old son. Bahadur Singh, father of the victim, stated that Avtar had gone to Italy 10 years ago. He used to work as a mason.

He stated that Avtar was working on the third floor of an under-construction building in Mantua on August 10. Meanwhile, he slipped and fell down on the ground. He was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead. He received the news from Avtar’s wife.

Bahadur Singh, who is a farmer, added that Avtar was his only son. He had come to the village one year ago and promised to visit them at least once a year. The family has been making efforts to bring the body back to the village for the last rites.

