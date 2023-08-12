Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Machhiwara man dies after falling from 3rd floor in Italy

Ludhiana: Machhiwara man dies after falling from 3rd floor in Italy

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Aug 12, 2023

A pall of gloom descended on the village after the news of his death reached there. Neighbours and relatives gathered at the house to pay condolences

A resident of Lubangarh village in Machhiwara died in Italy after he fell off the third floor of an under-construction building where he was working.

The victim, Avtar Singh, 40, was settled in Mantua of Italy with his wife and 2-year-old son. Bahadur Singh, father of the victim, stated that Avtar had gone to Italy 10 years ago. He used to work as a mason.

He stated that Avtar was working on the third floor of an under-construction building in Mantua on August 10. Meanwhile, he slipped and fell down on the ground. He was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead. He received the news from Avtar’s wife.

Bahadur Singh, who is a farmer, added that Avtar was his only son. He had come to the village one year ago and promised to visit them at least once a year. The family has been making efforts to bring the body back to the village for the last rites.

