22-year-old woman falls to death from third floor in Chandigarh’s Sector 63

A 22-year-old woman fell to death from the balcony of a third-floor flat at a housing society in Sector 63 past Saturday midnight.

The deceased, a resident of Sector 49, was visiting her friend for a couple of days.

While her kin have alleged murder and accused her friends of pushing her off the balcony, police are terming it a suicide and have initiated inquest proceedings.

An ice-cream seller present outside the society saw the woman falling, said police.

As per police, the woman had left her job with an immigration consultancy in Sector 70, Mohali, a month ago and was in search of a new one. The friend she was visiting worked with her at the same firm and had shifted to the said rented flat with a male friend on July 1.

The deceased’s mother told the police that she spoke to her over the phone around 9 pm on Saturday. She sounded fine and shared that they were having a house party.

Around 12 am, she got information from police that she had fallen off the balcony and rushed to Fortis Hospital in Mohali by her friends, a cousin of the deceased said.

She was referred to PGIMER around 4 am, where she died during treatment.

“She always used to be in high spirits. The balcony’s grille is of adequate height to prevent accidental falls. She was clearly pushed off by someone,” her cousin alleged.

Meanwhile, police said the deceased was alone with her female friend, who hails from Jalalabad, Fazilka, in the flat on Saturday night, while the latter’s male friend, who is from Gurdaspur, was away at a night club in Sector 26, where he works as a bouncer.

“The deceased’s friend told us that she was depressed as her family didn’t get proper share in ancestral property. She was jobless and dejected with life. Prima facie, it is a case of suicide. The postmortem is yet to be conducted,” said a police officer privy to the case said.

The woman leaves behind her parents and a younger sister, who studies in Class 6.