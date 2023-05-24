Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Two boys drown in Ambala pond, one escapes

ByHT Correspondent, Ambala
May 24, 2023 12:14 AM IST

Two boys drowned in a pond near Jandali area in Ambala Cantonment on Tuesday, said the police.

Inspector Satish Kumar, SHO, Parao police station, said they used forests to enter the pond, believed to be around 20-feet deep, where entry of civilians is restricted.

They were identified as Sanjeev (18) and Karan (16) of Gulab Mandi in Cantonment, while their friend Sahil managed to escape.

Sahil, who knows swimming, said he tried to save both of them but failed.

“Their bodies were fished out with the help of divers and have been kept at the mortuary for an autopsy,” he added.

