Chandigarh: Teen couple ends life after family refuses marriage

Not allowed to get married by their families, a teenaged couple ended their lives by hanging themselves at Terraced Garden in Sector 33 on early Sunday morning.

Bodies of the couple — a 19-year-old youth and a 17-year-old girl — were found hanging from an iron angle of a shed located in the park. They hanged themselves with clothes.

Police said families of both deceased hailed from Uttar Pradesh. The boy was currently living in Burail and the girl in Sector 34.

The bodies were noticed by a passer-by, who raised the alarm and informed the police control room (PCR), following which a PCR van responded to the scene and alerted the Sector 34 police.

The victims were rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, where they were declared brought dead.

Police said the couple was identified with the help of mobile phones recovered from the spot. Prima facie, police have ruled out any foul play, as both bodies bore no injury marks. No suicide note was found at the spot.

Boy had eloped from home four days back

Police said the boy had eloped from his house four days ago and had rented a room in Mohali, where he worked for a private firm. The girl, who was living with her elder sister in Sector 34, also moved in with the boy, but they were asked to vacate the property by the landlord after he got to know about the family dispute. The girl earlier worked as a domestic help in Chandigarh.

“The couple had eloped twice previously and had gone to Ludhiana, but had returned, surrendering to pressure from their families. They wanted to get married, but their families were against their relationship. The girl’s father had also beaten up the boy to force him to separate from his daughter,” said uncle of the deceased youth.

The boy’s post-mortem examination was conducted at GMCH, but that of the girl was pending till the filing of the report. Sector 34 police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure after informing families of the deceased.