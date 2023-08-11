30-year-old gardener ends life at IT Park in Chandigarh

A 30-year-old gardener, who worked at Infosys, an IT company, ended his life by hanging himself in a store room of the office building at IT Park on Thursday.

As per Chandigarh Police, the gardener got married two years ago. They are looking into what drove him to take the extreme step. (Getty image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

No suicide note was found from the spot and the deceased only had injuries due to hanging, said police.

The gardener was found hanging from a tin shed in the store room around 8.30 am, following which the staff informed the police. The IT Park police rushed him to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, where he was declared dead.

The body was handed over to the family post autopsy.

As per police, the gardener got married two years ago. They are looking into what drove him to take the extreme step. Inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure have been initiated.