Transfer Chandigarh to Punjab on priority: Sukhbir to Centre

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday condemned “attempts” by the central government to back out from solemn guarantees given to Punjab vis-à-vis the status of Chandigarh and demanded it be transferred to the state on priority.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a statement here, the SAD chief also appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to rein in his ministers who were “spreading discord with provocative statements”.

He said Punjabis’ sentiments were attached with the issue of status of Chandigarh and Punjabi-speaking areas being left out of the state.

“Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat not only threw caution to the winds while speaking out on these sensitive subjects, but has also tried to change the established position of the nation vis-à-vis the status of Chandigarh. I request him not to make such controversial statements emphasising Rajasthan’s right over Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) as they will be taken as conflict of interest since he is from Rajasthan and in-charge of the Punjab BJP unit,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taking umbrage to the union minister’s new plan on how the future of Chandigarh would be decided, Sukhbir said, “It is not in the ambit of Shekhawat to make a decision on this matter. This is a closed chapter. The UT status of Chandigarh is purely temporary pending transfer to Punjab.”

The SAD chief said Punjab was the only state in the country which did not get to retain its capital after reorganisation. “We were assured that Chandigarh will be transferred to us and this was further ratified by a Government of India proclamation in 1970. This was followed by the Rajiv-Longowal accord which gave Chandigarh to Punjab and was ratified by both houses of Parliament,”he added.

“It is a sad day for democracy that after all these proclamations and assurances, Chandigarh has still not been transferred to Punjab and now plans are afoot to lay new terms and conditions to determine its status,”Sukhbir said further.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He also expressed shock at Shekhawat’s announcement that Rajasthan had an equal right over the BBMB. He said this statement was completely illogical and without any merit.

“Punjab waters were given to Rajasthan against all riparian norms at the dictatorial command of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The same ploy was tried to hand over our river waters to Haryana through the SYL before the Centre was stopped in its tracks by consistent opposition from the SAD,” he added.