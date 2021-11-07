Travel agent, aide dupe man of 90L in Ludhiana on pretext of sending family abroad

A Delhi-based travel agent and his uncle duped a realtor of ₹90 lakh on the pretext of sending his family abroad.

The victim, Avtar Singh of Manakwal village, said the accused - Rakesh Kumar of Doraha and Davinder Sagar of New Delhi - neither sent the family abroad, nor returned their money and passports.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Avtar said he was acquainted with the accused, Rakesh Kumar, who told him that his nephew, Davinder Sagar, ran an immigration business and had sent many people abroad.

Not only did Sagar agree to send Avtar’s family abroad for ₹90 lakh, he also promised to help them become permanent residents. The money was transferred in different instalments, but the accused kept on making excuses. When the Avtar asked for his money and the family’s passports, Sagar refused. A case was lodged against the accused in October 2019.

Sub-inspector, Jaswinder Singh, who is investigating the case said all payments were made through Rakesh and a case was lodged against the accused under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections of the Immigration Act after an investigation. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}