Travel agent, aide dupe man of 90L in Ludhiana on pretext of sending family abroad
chandigarh news

Travel agent, aide dupe man of 90L in Ludhiana on pretext of sending family abroad

The Ludhiana-based realtor had paid ₹90 lakh to the foreign agent and his aide to send his family abroad; however, neither were they sent abroad nor was their money or passports returned
The travel agent had promised to help the Ludhiana-based realtor and his family get permanent residence abroad. (Getty Images)
Published on Nov 07, 2021 02:01 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A Delhi-based travel agent and his uncle duped a realtor of 90 lakh on the pretext of sending his family abroad.

The victim, Avtar Singh of Manakwal village, said the accused - Rakesh Kumar of Doraha and Davinder Sagar of New Delhi - neither sent the family abroad, nor returned their money and passports.

Avtar said he was acquainted with the accused, Rakesh Kumar, who told him that his nephew, Davinder Sagar, ran an immigration business and had sent many people abroad.

Not only did Sagar agree to send Avtar’s family abroad for 90 lakh, he also promised to help them become permanent residents. The money was transferred in different instalments, but the accused kept on making excuses. When the Avtar asked for his money and the family’s passports, Sagar refused. A case was lodged against the accused in October 2019.

Sub-inspector, Jaswinder Singh, who is investigating the case said all payments were made through Rakesh and a case was lodged against the accused under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections of the Immigration Act after an investigation. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.

