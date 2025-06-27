Tree felling row: DLF to HC: Have all permissions for Gurugram Phase-5 project

Realty major DLF on Thursday told the Punjab and Haryana high court that it holds valid licenses and all required permissions for developing DLF Phase-5 in Gurugram, where a section of people are protesting alleged tree felling. Senior advocates Randeep Rai and Chetan Mittal, appearing for DLF, made these submissions during proceedings of a suo motu PIL initiated on June 19. (HT File)

Senior advocates Randeep Rai and Chetan Mittal, appearing for DLF, made these submissions during proceedings of a suo motu PIL initiated on June 19. The PIL followed a news report that locals and environmentalists had opposed the felling of nearly 2,000 trees across an estimated 40 acres of land in DLF Phase-5, claiming it would lead to “destruction of the Aravallis”.

While DLF is yet to submit a formal response, its counsel orally told the court that the company owned the land prior to 1995 and has held all permissions and licenses since then. The land was licensed for group housing and plotted colony projects, and permission was also required for cutting trees. DLF’s counsels argued that claims challenging these permissions were unfounded.

Meanwhile, municipal corporation, Gurugram, also served notice in the case, told the court that the land does not fall under its jurisdiction.

It added that DLF had sought forest department permissions to cut trees and that the forest department was the competent authority to grant such approvals.

“After obtaining clearances from various government bodies, DLF Pvt Ltd secured project approval from the town and country planning department,” the corporation stated, adding that further details could be provided by the forest department.

The matter will next be heard on July 3.