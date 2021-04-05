Tremors rattle Himachal’s Chamba, Lahaul and Spiti districts

Two mild-intensity earthquakes occurred in Chamba and Lahaul-Spiti districts of Himachal Pradesh early on Monday.

The first quake, measuring 2.4 magnitude on the Richter Scale, struck at 2.01am with its epicentre in Chamba. The quake originated at a depth of 14km.

The second one hit Lahaul and Spiti district at 3.39 am. The quake with an intensity of 2.8 had its epicentre at a depth of 5km, according to the Shimla Meteorological Centre.

The authorities said that no casualty or damage to property was reported.

Tremors, measuring 3 on the Richter Scale, occurred in Lahaul and Spiti district at 12.10am on Saturday, too. The epicentre was at a depth of 20km on that day.