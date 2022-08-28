Tricity Buzz: HT Chandigarh reporters’ tracker on all those making, or faking, news
Forest minister says all zoo animals are mine; UT DSP flaunts arrests; Redressal meeting adds to grievances ; slow down at UT animal crossings; parking rates at PGI irks patients; and Face-offs on campus as PU elections near
Slow down at UT animal crossings
Those travelling on roads in the northern sectors of Chandigarh would have come across boards put up by the UT forest department regarding wildlife crossings. The traffic police have started a campaign urging drivers to be extra vigilant around these areas. An awareness drive was conducted on Thursday and commuters were sensitised to slow down and be alert at animal crossings. The city has a sizeable population of sambar (deer) in its forest areas, some of which wander onto the roads.
All zoo animals are mine: Forest minister
Punjab minister of forests and wildlife preservation Lal Chand Kataruchak was at Chhatbir Zoo on August 25 to inaugurate facilities for animals and visitors when he was asked which animal he would like to adopt on the lines of his predecessors. Pat came the reply: “I don’t need to adopt any animal. They are all mine!”
For the record: UT DSP flaunts arrests
A DSP heading a special cell of Chandigarh Police was recently given the officiating charge of two sub divisions. Before relinquishing the additional duty, he ensured that he lists out all arrests in different cases registered at different police stations to the media. In a press statement, the DSP got listed all arrests made during the time he was officiating even if it meant repetition of dated information.
Redressal meeting adds to grievances
A public grievance meeting was held for Panchkula residents but it ended up adding to their problems. Last week, the power department announced one such meeting as many residents had been complaining about one issue or the other. But when the residents arrived, they were neither offered a chair to sit nor were they heard out properly. They complained that the officials were rude. A resident later said, “It’s better if the department doesn’t convene such meetings.”
Parking rates at PGI irks patients
The parking woes at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) seem never-ending. Already pressed for space, patients and their attendants are now upset with the hike in parking rates. Though the parking rate in front of New OPD and that of dental department is ₹5 for a two-wheeler, people are charged ₹10 at the Paediatric Centre. At the Research Block too, the rates displayed as per hour limits are rarely followed, with most people being asked to pay over ₹20 for half and hour. Patients and their attendants can be seen arguing with the parking attendants, who often have their way as people are already stressed over their illness and give in to their demands.
Face-offs on campus as PU elections near
With the beginning of the new academic session at Panjab University (PU) and its affiliated colleges in Chandigarh, the buzz of student elections is in the air, particularly because the polls are being held after two years due to the Covid pandemic. While campaigning by student bodies, a face-off was reported between members of different organisations at SD College, Sector 32, which ended after the intervention of Chandigarh Police. Another argument broke out between members of the INSO and the PU security staff over the party’s march on the campus on Friday.
Inputs by Hillary Victor, Shailee Dogra, Tanbir Dhaliwal, Rajanbir Singh, Mandeep Narula and Dar Ovais
-
Chandigarh | Denying membership costs principal secy health, CGHS 25k
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has penalised principal secretary, health and family welfare, and the central government health scheme through the additional director for not issuing membership to a judicial member of the Railway Claim Tribunal. Dutt said that the aforementioned acts amounted to deficiency of service and unfair trade practices. It also directed them to pay ₹10,000 as compensation for deficiency in services and unfair trade practice and pay ₹7,000 as litigation expenses.
-
When Rahul Sharma bowled out Sachin Tendulkar, only to be bowled over by the master blaster
When leg-spinner Rahul Sharma had dismissed legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar during an IPL game in 2011 playing for Pune Warriors, tall and lanky Rahul had caught attention with his leg-break. Tendulkar put in a word of praise for the Jalandhar-born spinner. People would compare him with India's most successful leg-spinner Anil Kumble and within months he bagged team India berth. A nagging back injury followed by a knee injury, further put Rahul's cricket career at stake.
-
EWS admissions at Chandigarh schools to go online for next academic session
The UT education department is planning to take the admission process for economically weaker section students online for the next academic session — the process for which will start this year in November. The move to take the admission process online is among several initiatives taken up by the UT education department in a bid to increase transparency. Attendance in government schools is also being uploaded online this session as part of the larger efforts.
-
Chandigarh best among UTs in solar power installations
City Beautiful has been rated the best among UTs in solar power installation and was awarded during a function organised by the Association of Renewable Energy Agencies of States, formed by the Union ministry of new and renewable energy, on its 8th Foundation Day Ceremony at Cochin, Kerala. Chandigarh renewable energy, science & technology promotion society (CREST) was also awarded for achieving the second highest renewable energy capacity as on March 31.
-
Bribe allegations: Panjab University initiates probe, transfers JE
Days after the Panjab University Field Workers Union wrote to the varsity, alleging corruption by a junior engineer, JE Lovish was transferred from the construction office pending an inquiry. PU registrar, YP Verma said, “The JE has been transferred from the construction office till the inquiry is complete.” The union had requested for the transfer of the JE and action against him.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics