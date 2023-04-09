Amid Covid surge, Tricity short of vaccine doses

Amid a surge in Covid infections, the Tricity is facing a glaring lack of vaccine availability.

Over the past week, numerous individuals have been turned away empty-handed from dispensaries and hospitals as a shortage of vaccines has left them unable to receive their much-needed jabs. (AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Over the past week, numerous individuals have been turned away empty-handed from dispensaries and hospitals as a shortage of vaccines has left them unable to receive their much-needed jabs.

This at a time when the active case count in tricity has crossed the 500-mark.

Since April 1, residents of Chandigarh have been unable to receive the Covid-19 vaccine as stock ended by March 31. The local health department has reached out to the Government of India for additional vaccine supplies, but there is currently no information on when the fresh stock will arrive.

Director, health services, Dr Suman Singh has confirmed that the Covid-19 vaccine is currently unavailable, and the department has already communicated this to the Government of India for additional supplies. Also, there is no information on the arrival of vaccine.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to data provided by the health department, a total of 10,89,773 first doses of Covishield, 9,21,116 second doses, and 114,249 doses of the precautionary dose have been administered in Chandigarh.

The health department has reported that 36,463 first doses and 24,915 second doses of Corbevax have been administered to children in the age group of 12-14 years so far. Likewise, 75,223 first doses of Covaxin, 56,150 second doses, and 1,697 precautionary doses have been administered.

According to a health worker at Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, people are visiting the centre for vaccination, but there is currently a lack of availability of vaccines at the facility.

Sharanjit Singh, a resident of Sector 24, expressed his struggles in trying to obtain a vaccine from various centers for his travel abroad, but encountered unavailability of vaccines at those centers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The situation in Panchkula and Mohali is similar, as reported by the health department. However, they believe that there is a lack of enthusiasm among the public regarding the vaccine, with only those individuals opting for vaccination who have plans to travel abroad.

Mohali district immunisation officer Dr Girish Dogra said their vaccine stock has been dwindling since March for Covaxin, since January for Covishield, and since October last year for Corbevax.

“I have requested the state government for vaccine supplies, particularly for students who have already received the first dose and are awaiting the second dose,” he said.

Although Panchkula is currently facing a shortage of Covid-19 vaccines, the health authorities assert that they are fully prepared to handle any emergency.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Panchkula civil surgeon Mukta Kumar reassured the public by stating that there is an ample supply of essential medicines for hospitalised patients, and there is no need to panic. She emphasized that residents experiencing symptoms should come forward and get tested for Covid-19.

Panchkula deputy commissioner Mahavir Kaushik, presiding over a meeting organised to review cases of virus at the mini-secretariat on Friday, had said the health department and the district administration were fully prepared to deal with Covid, adding that special attention was being given to testing, tracking, treatment, vaccination and Covid-appropriate behaviour to prevent the spread of the disease.