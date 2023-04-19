Eid ’23: A fiesta of flavours for tricity residents

Eid-ul-fitr, celebrated at the end of the holy month of Ramadan, is here and the celebrations call for a succulent spread of festive delicacies including kebabs, biryani, korma, shahi tukda and much more.

Popular food outlets in the city are ready to welcome foodies for grand celebrations (HT Photos)

If you want to make the most of Eid you’re your friends and family, tricity foodies suggest some places that have an array of food options to try:

“Shama Dhaba’s special and affordable biryani range is a perfect way to celebrate. Their tandoori chicken and tawa chicken are also to die for,” says Sana Sheikh, a student.

“If you are hoping to binge on some biryani, mutton stew, korma or tawa kebabs, Nizam Dhaba is definitely your ultimate destination. This humble food outlet does not have a fancy set up but its food is rich and prepared with authentic ingredients in traditional style. They have a huge variety of chicken and mutton delicacies at reasonable prices,” says Sadiq Beg, who has made it a tradition to celebrate Eid with a meal from Nizam’s.

“Pashtun, which is arguably the city’s oldest ethnic Indian restaurant and offers authentic north-west frontier cuisine in consistent quality, has a robust selection of kebabs and curries. But their Raan Sikandari is a must-try, especially on occasions like Eid. Made from the toughest cut of the lamb, the Raan is succulent and makes you crave some more,” says Junaid Akram, a culinary student.

Foodie Zaheer Khan says, “Al Azeem Dhaba is one of the best halal restaurants in the city. They are pocket-friendly, and authentic, and serve delectable halal delicacies. Azeem Ji, who runs the place, doesn’t ever compromise on quality. Their biryani, nihari, khamiri roti, and changezi are a must try.”

“Karim’s Chandigarh is one of the most famous food joints to visit amid Eid festivities. With food ranging from nalli nihari and biryanis to nergisi kofta and kebabs, it stands apart from other eateries to dine in,” says Rubina, a food blogger.

“If you want a regal experience, Noorani by Nihari is a must-visit Nawabi restaurant. Their nalli nihari, khamiri roti, murg Lahori, murg hyderabadi and biryanis served in clay pots are lip-smacking and flavoursome,” says Adil Hussain, a food vlogger.

“Behrouz is a comparatively new option but their haleem is simply to die for. Its rich, aromatic and slow-cooked which just adds to the overall flavour profile,” says homemaker Ayesha Siddiqui.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Subhashree Nanda Subhashree Nanda is a Senior Content Producer. She edits for HT City, Punjab, J&K-Himachal and Haryana news desk of Hindustan Times. She occasionally writes on lifestyle, culture, etc....view detail