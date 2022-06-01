Tricity in Covid’s grip: May ends with 168% spike in cases

After getting a respite from the soaring Covid-19 infections for two months, tricity’s infection tally jumped by 168% between April and May.

However, in a breather, no Covid-related death was reported either in April or May. In March, one fatality was reported from Mohali, the only death in the tricity in that month.

After 403 cases in March and 292 in April, tricity’s infections shot up to 783 in May.

Among the three jurisdictions, Chandigarh remained the worst-hit with 379 cases, followed by Mohali with 241 and Panchkula with 163.

The tricity had recorded 59,273 cases and 113 deaths in January this year amid the third wave of the pandemic that saw the monthly case tally soaring to the highest since the pandemic broke out in March 2020.

But though the case tally was all-time high in January, the deaths were 86% lower than that in May last year, when the second wave had raged in the tricity.

The third wave’s peak got over in February when 5,964 cases and 79 deaths were reported in the tricity. The tallies further dipped to 403 cases and one death in March, and 292 cases and zero death in April.

In March, 180 cases were reported in Chandigarh, followed by 133 in Mohali and 90 in Panchkula. In April, the cases dipped to 140 in Chandigarh, 102 in Mohali and 50 in Panchkula.

‘Cases may rise further in July’

Dr PVM Lakshmi, professor of epidemiology, PGIMER, said, “The daily tally is fluctuating and no constant rising trend has been witnessed so far. This is a short spike and cases will continue to fluctuate for the next few days. However, the cases may peak in July, when vaccination immunity and herd immunity formed after the third wave will start to recede. People who escaped the infection during the third wave will be more vulnerable to infection in the next wave.”

She added that if new variants spread in the tricity, the anti-Covid vaccines will not help as these were not equipped to fight new variants. “Therefore, it is imperative to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour in public areas,” she said.

Chandigarh admn to start door-to-door vax drive for kids

Following central government’s directions, the UT health department will on Wednesday commence “Har Ghar Dastak 2.0”— a door-to-door Covid vaccination campaign for beneficiaries above the age of 12.

The department aims to swiftly cover all eligible children with Corbevax (for 12-15 age group) and Covaxin (15-18 age group) by July 31.

While there are 45,000 eligible children in the 12-15 age group, the target population in the 15-18 age group is 72,000.

Initially, healthcare workers will visit houses in Dhanas, Daria, Hallomajra, Kaimbwala and Kajheri.

Tricity’s daily cases climb to 27

After witnessing a dip from 31 Covid cases on Sunday to 18 on Monday, the tricity recorded 27 fresh infections on Tuesday.

At 23, most of these patients were found infected in Chandigarh, while Mohali and Panchkula reported two cases each.

With this, tricity’s active caseload reached 174. As many as 116 patients are recuperating from the virus in Chandigarh, 41 in Mohali and 17 in Panchkula.