Tricity reports 101 fresh dengue cases; 30 in Chandigarh
chandigarh news

Tricity reports 101 fresh dengue cases; 30 in Chandigarh

10 die of dengue in Mohali this year; no fatality in Chandigarh, Panchkula; 1,868 cases in Tricity this year; cases start spiralling after September
Dengue cases are on the rise in Tricity. Maximum cases reported from Daria, Manimajra and Mauli Jagran in Chandigarh. (HT File/Representational image)
Published on Oct 16, 2021 01:31 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Tricity on Friday confirmed 101 fresh dengue cases with 54 surfacing in Mohali, 30 in Chandigarh and 17 in Panchkula.

The cases of dengue, a mosquito-borne viral disease, start spiralling after September. So far this year, Mohali has reported a total of 1,264 confirmed dengue cases whereas Chandigarh’s total tally stands at 333 and Panchkula’s total is 271 cases.

Ten persons have lost their lives due to dengue in Mohali this year. However, Chandigarh and Panchkula have not reported any fatality owing to dengue so far this year.

In Mohali, maximum cases were reported from urban areas of Dera Bassi and Zirakpur on Friday. In Chandigarh, maximum cases were reported from Daria, Manimajra and Mauli Jagran.

Mohali civil surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur said, “Our health teams carried out surveys on Friday also and in the past seven months, we have issued challans to around 3,100 violators. We are urging people not to let water stagnate anywhere as mosquitoes hatch eggs wherever they find stagnant water, including water-filled containers and abandoned tires in and around households.”

