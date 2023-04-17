Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh tricity area records 172 new Covid infections, active cases near 1,000

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 17, 2023 12:40 AM IST

Within Chandigarh tricity area, Panchkula’s cases rose from 32 to 65, a two-fold jump; Mohali also witnessed a spike in cases from 56 to 69, while Chandigarh‘s cases decreased from 47 to 38

Tricity’s Covid-19 cases rose to 172 on Sunday, a 27% spike from previous day’s tally of 135.

Just a day before, on Friday, 175 cases were reported in the tricity, but there was a slight dip in the numbers on Saturday, before the cases surged again on Sunday.

In Panchkula, the daily cases rose from 32 to 65, a two-fold jump. Mohali also witnessed a spike in cases from 56 to 69. However, in Chandigarh, the cases decreased from 47 to 38.

The new infections took tricity’s active cases to 964. At 388, Mohali has the highest number of positive patients, followed by Panchkula with 316 and Chandigarh with 260. Most of the positive cases are currently under home isolation.

According to Dr Suman Singh, director, health services, Chandigarh, a total of 13 samples were sent for genome sequencing on March 24, 2023. Out of these, results have been received for 12 samples. Among them, the Omicron sub-variant XBB.1.16 was detected in two cases, XBB.1.15 was found in two cases and XBB.1.9.1 was identified in one case.

