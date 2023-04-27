Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh tricity’s daily Covid tally drops to 137

Chandigarh tricity’s daily Covid tally drops to 137

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 27, 2023 02:27 AM IST

The daily tally dipped across Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula; in Chandigarh, the cases declined from 51 to 34, in Mohali from 63 to 40 and in Panchkula from 92 to 63

Tricity’s daily Covid cases declined from 206 to 137 between Tuesday and Wednesday.

At 412, Mohali has the highest number of infected patients, followed by Chandigarh with 316 and Panchkula with 225 (Getty image)

The daily tally dipped across Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula. In Chandigarh, the cases declined from 51 to 34, in Mohali from 63 to 40 and in Panchkula from 92 to 63.

With this, tricity’s active cases also dropped from 1,055 to 953. At 412, Mohali has the highest number of infected patients, followed by Chandigarh with 316 and Panchkula with 225. Most of the infected patients in the tricity are under home isolation, with only a small number requiring hospitalisation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mohali panchkula tuesday chandigarh tricity wednesday
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP