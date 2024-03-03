Tricity’s female entrepreneurs shine with innovative startups at TiECON Chandigarh

In a notable trend, female entrepreneurs are taking the lead in the startup scene of tricity, bringing forth a wave of innovation and community empowerment. Natasha Chopra, founder of Tashvin Foundation, with her associates during a session at TiECON 2024 event in Chandigarh. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Natasha Chopra, a philanthropist and founder of Tashvin Foundation, embodies the spirit of service before self. Established in 2021, the foundation, devoid of any commercial aspects, focuses on health, education, women empowerment, life skills, environmental welfare and holistic healing.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Tashvin Foundation’s stall was among the 70 startups showcased at the 9th edition of TiECON Chandigarh at Hyatt Regency, Chandigarh.

Showcasing a variety of products, including bath and bedding linens, handcrafted bags and pouches, Chopra shared her foundation had around 500 women associated with them, engaged in upskilling programmes for livelihood. The foundation’s women-centric approach extends to remote areas, aiming to open raw material banks fully operated by women, fostering independence.

Sanya Singla, a student from Chitkara University, also showcased her startup at Tiecon 2024, revealing a commitment to training females in the university’s adopted villages. Creating beautiful jewellery sets made from natural flowers and UV resin, Singla empowers village women, sharing 30% of the profits with them.

Kanika Rajdev, founder of a Chandigarh-based startup, providing market user services since 2022, has more than 20 clients. Meraki Ads, founded by Heena Kataria, stands out with an all-women leadership team, specialising in strategic brand positioning, digital marketing and retail expansion.

P&A Chartered Accountants, led by Deepinder Kaur, assists in obtaining subsidies, including capital subsidies for new units and interest subsidies for agriculture projects. Similarly, Komal Jaiswal, director of Greenaffair startup, focuses on natural soil nutrition, showcasing over 25 products ranging from pulses to saffron.

Dr Vipasha Sharma, founder of MKelly Biotech Pvt Ltd, initially aimed to provide training on cultivating medicinal mushrooms but pivoted to developing a breakthrough product – fermented millets with cordyceps powder. This pre-mix powder adds nutrition to traditional recipes, contributing to the food industry’s innovation.

The rise of these female-led startups not only showcases their entrepreneurial prowess but also reflects a growing trend in tricity towards inclusive and impactful business ventures.