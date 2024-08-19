Triumph at India Smart Cities Conclave in Indore to cost Chandigarh 37 lakh

Walking away with four awards during the India Smart Cities Conclave in Indore in 2023 has come at a heavy cost to Chandigarh. Then mayor Anup Gupta, Chandigarh home secretary Nitin Kumar Yadav and CSCL CEO Anindita Mitra had received the awards in September 2023. (HT Photo)

The Chandigarh Smart City Limited (CSCL) has been asked to pay ₹37 lakh for attending the function, where it won four titles under different categories.

In September last year, the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs had organised the India Smart Cities Conclave in Indore, with President Droupadi Murmu as the chief guest.

Now, the ministry, in a letter to CSCL, has stated that since the cost of the function was ₹37.40 crore, it will be divided among the participating smart cities.

Thus, the ministry has asked CSCL to pay ₹37.40 lakh into the account of Smart City, Indore.

A senior officer of CSCL said, “We have received the letter from the ministry directing us to pay ₹37.40 lakh, but we have yet to decide how to go about it. As we are already facing financial difficulties, we will discuss it with higher authorities before making the payment.”

During the event, Chandigarh had bagged the “Best UT Award” for the second consecutive year. Besides the Best UT Award, Chandigarh was also felicitated for the best governance project, best mobility project and the third best sanitation project.

Then mayor Anup Gupta, Chandigarh home secretary Nitin Kumar Yadav and CSCL CEO Anindita Mitra had received the awards.

The awards, organised by the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs, recognise and reward cities, projects and innovative ideas that promote sustainable development across 100 Smart cities, as well as stimulating inclusive, equitable, safe, healthy and collaborative cities, thus enhancing quality of life for all.

Out of the total 18 categories, Chandigarh had participated in seven, including mobility, built environment, culture, governance, ICCC business model, sanitation, urban environment and water.