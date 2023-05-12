Ludhiana: Speeding truck crushes 6-year-old boy to death, mother critical

A six-year-old boy died while his mother suffered severe injuries after a speeding truck hit their scooter near Fortis Hospital on the Chandigarh Road on Friday morning.

After the incident, the locals nabbed the truck driver, who was trying to escape from the spot and handed him over to the Jamalpur police (Getty images)

While the boy died on the spot, his mother was rushed to a hospital by the passersby where her condition is stated to be serious. After the incident, the locals nabbed the truck driver, who was trying to escape from the spot and handed him over to the Jamalpur police.

His mother, Monika, 41, is the vice-principal of a private school. They were going to school. According to eyewitnesses, after reaching Vardhman Park, a speeding truck, laden with iron rods, hit the scooter. Both the mother and son fell on the road. The boy was crushed under the tyres of the truck and died on the spot, while his mother’s legs were crushed under the truck.

Inspector Bikramjit Singh, SHO at Jamalpur police station, said on being informed the police reached the spot and arrested the driver. The accused has been identified as Parvinder Singh of Tarn Taran. A case under Sections 279 (reckless driving), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 304A (causing death due to negligence) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the IPC has been lodged against the truck driver following the complaint of the father of the victim, Sumit Oberoi.

He resides here in GK Estate. He works in a factory. He stated that his wife is vice-principal in a private school, while his son is also a student at the same school. On Friday morning, minutes after his wife and son had left the home, he received information that both of them met with a road accident.

He rushed to the spot and found his son lying dead, while his wife was taken to the hospital.

