Truck driver burnt alive in Karnal road accident

A 24-year-old truck driver was burnt alive while another sustained injury after a head-on collision between two trucks near Indri town on Karnal-Yamunanagar state highway on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Bilal of Hapur district in Uttar Pradesh. The injured cleaner, Rizwan of Uttar Pradesh, has been hospitalised. Police said that Bilal and Rizwan were coming from Yamunanagar after loading construction material. When they reached Indri town, another truck coming from the opposite side hit their vehicle and the collision resulted in fire.

A police team and a fire tender reached the spot and doused the fire.

Satpal, incharge of Indri police station, said a case has been registered under sections 279, 304A, 337, and 427 of the Indian Penal Code.

The vehicles have been taken into police custody and the investigation is on.

Five killed in mishaps in Bhiwani, Dadri

Five persons were killed in two separate road incidents in Bhiwani and Charkhi Dadri districts of Haryana in the last 24 hours.

In the first accident, three persons, including a mother-son duo, were killed after a canter hit a motorcycle and a cycle at Bhiwani’s Malikpur village.

Bawani Khera police in-charge Sandeep Sharma said the mishap took place when Sunil Kumar, 27, and his mother Rajbala, 50, were going to their fields on motorcycle and Mahipal, 24, along with his cousin Ankit were going on a cycle and a speeding canter collided with motorcycle and cycle simultaneously, killing three persons on the spot. Ankit sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

“The driver of the canter fled the spot and we have impounded the vehicle. We have booked the driver for rash driving and causing death due to negligence,” the SHO added.

Meanwhile, angry villagers blocked the national highway 148-B which connects Bhiwani and Hansi. After administrative officials agreed to build a speed breaker near the main bus stop at Malikpur village, the locals took the bodies from the spot and sent them to hospital for the post-mortem examination.

In another accident, two persons died and as many received injuries after their car rammed into a tree on Saturday night at Charkhi Dadri’s Rudlod village.

The deceased have been identified as Rajender, 40, and Vikas , 28 of Kitlana village in Dadri.

The accident took place when four persons were going in a car to attend a marriage function and their car rammed into a tree. Two persons sustained serious injuries and they are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Dadri.