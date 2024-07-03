Truck driver robbed of cash, phone at gunpoint in Ludhiana

A truck driver was robbed of cash and mobile phone at gunpoint by three scooter-borne miscreants near Salem Tabri. The truck driver brought some statues and sculptures which were to be delivered in Ludhiana. (iStock)

The truck driver brought some statues and sculptures which were to be delivered in Ludhiana.

The complainant, Munna Mukhiya of Karnal Road, New Delhi, said that after unloading the statues and sculptures, he was waiting outside Belgravia Homes on the GT Road to collect his fare. He said three miscreants turned up on a scooter and barged into the cabin of the truck and pointed a pistol at him.

He said that the accused snatched away his mobile phone and wallet containing ₹3,000 in cash, a debit card and some documents.

Investigating officer assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Ajitpal Singh said the police have registered a case under section 304 (snatching) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and are scanning footage from the closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras to trace the accused.