Truck hits scooter on Mohali’s Airport Road, rider battling for life

A woman is battling for life after a truck jumped the red light and crashed into her scooter at the Sector 68/69/78/79 light point in Mohali on Thursday evening.

The accident took place on the Sector 68/69/78/79 light point in Mohali on Thursday evening.

If the reckless driving by the truck driver was not enough, police apathy compounded the situation. Passers-by and area residents alleged that despite repeated calls, the PCR vehicle did not arrive for over 40 minutes, prompting them to rush the victim, who remains unidentified, to a private hospital in Phase 8.

The alert onlookers also managed to nab the truck driver, who was identified as Suraj Ansari, a resident of Zirakpur.

As per information, a truck, bearing a Chandigarh registration number, was heading from Sohana towards the airport when it jumped the red light, when it hit the woman scooter rider while she was crossing the intersection from the other side.

The truck dragged the woman along with the scooter for several metres before coming to halt.

