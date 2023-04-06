Two factions clash to take control of Maur truck union

BATHINDA : Ahead of the bulk order of wheat transportation, two factions of truck operators clashed at Maur in Bathinda to take control of the union on Wednesday.

Police said members of two groups pelted each other with stones after a faction alleged political favouritism. Eyewitnesses said some persons sustained injuries in the melee.

As videos of the clash went viral on social media, superintendent of police (SP headquarters) GS Sangha and a police team rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control.

Heavy police deployment was seen at Maur after the clash at the union office near the bus stand.

Resham Singh, who has been heading the truck operators’ association for the past several years, told reporters that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator from Maur Mandi Sukhveer Maiserkhana was trying to oust them to adjust his aides.

“Soon after the AAP government was formed last year, Maiserkhana had unsuccessfully tried to take control of the association. Today again, a large number of people arrived to forcibly take over the association. They also indulged in stone pelting,” he alleged.

The MLA did not respond to repeated calls.

The SP said after hearing both factions, a report has been sent to Maur sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Varinder Singh for further action in managing the union.

“Two factions led by Resham Singh and Hardeep Singh claim their right to run the truck union. In the course, both sections clashed after which police were stationed to maintain peace. Both the parties were heard and directed to abide by the law. So far, no one has approached the police with a claim of injuries,” added the SP.