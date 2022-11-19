Truck runs over veggie vendor on Kharar-Kurali highway

A traffic jam upto 10km was witnessed on the Kharar-Kurali highway on Friday evening after a speeding truck ran over a 35-year-old vegetable vendor, who had attached his stall to a motorcycle, around 6.20pm. The deceased was identified as Jaswinder Singh, 35, of Sawara village.

Passersby said they alerted the police and the ambulance, but no help reached for over 45 minutes. Kharar station house officer, inspector Yogesh Kumar said, “The truck driver fled after the incident. We are trying to identify him.”