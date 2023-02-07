Trucker flees after hitting RTA vehicle in Haryana’s Ambala

A suspected overload truck allegedly hit the official vehicle of the Regional Transport Authority (RTA), Ambala, in an attempt to flee on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, police said on Monday.

The trucker also abducted an RTA employee, who was injured in a subsequent accident in Lalru. The driver is on the run, the officials added.

As per officials, the RTA team stopped a Patiala-registered truck near Baldev Nagar on the Ambala-Chandigarh expressway (NH-52). To check if the truck was overloaded, an RTA employee Roop Singh boarded it to take it to a weighing scale.

But instead of going to the weighing scale, the truck fled towards Chandigarh, taking Singh along.

Vijay Joshi, motor vehicle officer (MVO) of the department, who was part of the team, told the police that they had sent their employee Roop Singh with the driver to get it weighed

“We (the RTA team) were following the truck. After a while, Singh called to inform that instead of going to the weighing scale, the truck driver turned the vehicle towards Chandigarh. When we tried to stop the truck, it hit us. We made a second attempt during which our SUV was pushed to the other side of the road, and it overturned near opposite Hotel Palace Haveli on the outskirts of Ambala town,” Joshi said in his police statement. “We were in the process of checking the goods being ferried by the truck when the driver fled with the vehicle,” Joshi later told the HT.

As the RTA team alerted the other teams, the truck was involved in another accident in Lalru in Punjab.

“In this accident, Roop Singh sustained injuries, and one of his legs got fractured. The driver fled from the spot, leaving his vehicle behind,” Joshi added.

District Transport Officer (DTO) Sushil Kumar said that while employees in the SUV suffered minor injuries, one of Singh’s legs was fractured in the Lalru accident.

Inspector Gaurav Punia, SHO, Baldev Nagar police station, said a case was registered under sections 186, 307, 323, 332, 353, 365 and 427 of the IPC against the unknown driver.

“The injured employee is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Ambala Cantt. We have seized the truck, and the driver will be arrested soon,” the SHO added.

