Trust proposes tram at N-Choe to decongest Chandigarh

With an aim to decongest the city roads, the Chandigarh Welfare Trust has proposed that N-Choe, which passes through various sectors in Chandigarh, be transformed into an electric tram route.

Trust’s founder Satnam Singh Sandhu submitted a proposal in this regard to UT adviser Dharam Pal, in the presence of UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit, at Raj Bhawan on Friday.

A member of the UT advisory council, Sandhu is also the chairman of the UT standing committee on environment.

Giving details about the proposed mass rapid transit system, Sandhu said, “The N-Choe passes through Sectors 2, 10, 16, 23, 26, 42 and 53 with a total length of 13.4 km. A seasonal stream, it is currently non-functional and has become a dumping ground. An electric tram in its place will help decongest city roads and also help reduce vehicular pollution.”

Considering the proposal, the administrator asked the administration to form a committee, comprising the trust members, to study the proposal in detail and submit a project report.

