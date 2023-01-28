Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Trust proposes tram at N-Choe to decongest Chandigarh

Trust proposes tram at N-Choe to decongest Chandigarh

chandigarh news
Published on Jan 28, 2023 01:59 AM IST

Considering the proposal, the Chandigarh administrator has asked the administration to form a committee, comprising the trust members, to study the proposal in detail and submit a project report

Trust’s founder Satnam Singh Sandhu submitted a proposal in this regard to Chandigarh adviser Dharam Pal, in the presence of UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit, at Raj Bhawan on Friday. (HT)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

With an aim to decongest the city roads, the Chandigarh Welfare Trust has proposed that N-Choe, which passes through various sectors in Chandigarh, be transformed into an electric tram route.

Trust’s founder Satnam Singh Sandhu submitted a proposal in this regard to UT adviser Dharam Pal, in the presence of UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit, at Raj Bhawan on Friday.

A member of the UT advisory council, Sandhu is also the chairman of the UT standing committee on environment.

Giving details about the proposed mass rapid transit system, Sandhu said, “The N-Choe passes through Sectors 2, 10, 16, 23, 26, 42 and 53 with a total length of 13.4 km. A seasonal stream, it is currently non-functional and has become a dumping ground. An electric tram in its place will help decongest city roads and also help reduce vehicular pollution.”

Considering the proposal, the administrator asked the administration to form a committee, comprising the trust members, to study the proposal in detail and submit a project report.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP