Trying to motivate people to visit J&K: Omar

Chief minister Omar Abdullah, who was in Gujarat to promote J&K tourism, said that post the Pahalgam attack, tourist places have been secured in Kashmir and only those places which haven’t been cleared by security are closed. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi during a visit to the Sabarmati Ashram, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. (PTI)

Omar on Friday while concluding a two-day tour of Gujarat said he is trying to motivate people of different parts of the country to visit J&K as tourism is the backbone of the economy of the UT.

“In the immediate aftermath of the Pahalgam attack, almost all our tourist destinations were closed for a security audit. We only started reopening them once we were satisfied with the results of that audit,” he said.

He added that several tourist places which haven’t been cleared by security agencies are still closed.

Omar earlier had told mediapersons that even those who were responsible for the attack on tourists were killed. “They were killed not in the city or close to tourist places but in a far off place,” he said while making his point that Kashmir is a safe tourist destination now.

He said that he is trying to motivate people to visit J&K as our economy is relying on the tourism sector.”

On Friday, Omar also visited Sabarmati Ashram and said his Ahmedabad visit is now complete.

“My visit to Ahmedabad is now complete. I feel both humbled & privileged to have been shown around the Sabarmati Ashram of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi. His teachings ring true even today & point us in the direction we should take but seldom do,” J&K chief minister wrote on X.

On Thursday, Omar Abdullah visited Sabarmati River Front promenade and Statue of Unity and praised this place. “While in #Ahmedabad for a tourism event I took advantage of being here to get my morning run at the famed Sabarmati River Front promenade. It’s one of the nicest places I’ve been able to run & it was a pleasure to get to share it with so many other walkers/runners. I even managed to run past the amazing Atal Foot Bridge,” Omar wrote on X while sharing his jogging pictures which even caught the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Good to see Omar enjoying visit to Statue of Unity: PM

“Kashmir to Kevadia! Good to see Shri Omar Abdullah Ji enjoying his run at the Sabarmati Riverfront and visiting the Statue of Unity. His visit to SoU gives an important message of unity and will inspire our fellow Indians to travel to different parts of India,” Modi said on X.

Omar on Thursday evening inaugurated a high-profile roadshow and business meet in Ahmedabad, aimed at strengthening tourism and trade ties between Jammu & Kashmir and Gujarat.

The event brought together stakeholders from Gujarat and Jammu & Kashmir to foster partnerships in tourism, trade, and business innovation.

“Jammu & Kashmir is open for business,” said the CM, adding, “And we welcome our friends from Gujarat to explore, invest, and be part of our growth story.”

Parra questions Omar’s visit to Statue of Unity

PDP legislative party leader Waheed ur Rehman Parra on Friday questioned Omar’s visit to Gujarat’s ‘Statue of Unity’ monument saying “that if any other leader from Kashmir would have visited the statue, the NC would have branded them as BJP or RSS agents”.

Parra who is legislator from Pulwama alleged that NC has a legacy of shifting definitions in power since 1932.

“True, sir. The transition from @RahulGandhi’s Bharat Jodo as the symbol of unity to the Prime Minister’s Statue of Unity makes the emancipation clear. Until you attain power, Congress & INDIA alliance are your definitions of unity. Yet, if any Kashmiri party or leader nears the statue, you’d waste no time in branding them as “Sanghi” or “Nagpuri.” Your shifting definitions in power & while chasing it remain the only legacy of NC since 1932,” Para wrote on X while reacting to J&K chief minister’s post on X.

Travel broadens horizons and mind: Omar

Omar while addressing PM Modi said travel broadens the horizons and mind.

“I’m a firm believer that travel broadens the horizons & the mind @narendramodi ji. It’s especially important for us in J&K as tourism is a crucial part of our economy & has the potential to gainfully employ lakhs of people. That’s why I & my colleagues are trying to convince more of our fellow Indians to visit J&K, especially after the tragic events earlier this year,” Omar wrote on X.