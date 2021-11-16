Tuition teacher arrested for raping 15-yr-old in Mohali

A 23-year-old tuition teacher has been arrested for raping a 15-year-old student at her house in Mohali.

Belonging to Tarn Taran, the accused was staying in a paying-guest accommodation in Sector 78, said police.

The crime took place in August, though it came to light only recently. The accused was produced in court on Monday and sent to two-day police remand. His name is being withheld to conceal the victim’s identity.

According to investigating officer (IO), sub-inspector Amandeep Kaur, the accused used to give math and science tuitions to the victim at her house, where she lived with her mother and younger brother.

In her statement to police, the girl’s mother said the rape took place on August 28, but the girl revealed the crime after all these months as the tuition teacher had threatened her with dire consequences.

The woman had gone to the market and her son was playing outside the house when the teachers started touching the girl inappropriately and then raped her, stated the complaint.

The very next day, the girl refused to take tuitions from him and reasoned that he was not able to explain the concepts to her properly. But since that day, the girl started staying quiet and disturbed. After the mother repeatedly asked her the reason, she confided in her and a police complaint was made.

The accused has been booked under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.