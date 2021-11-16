Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Tuition teacher arrested for raping 15-yr-old in Mohali
chandigarh news

Tuition teacher arrested for raping 15-yr-old in Mohali

Belonging to Tarn Taran, the tuition teacher was staying in a paying-guest accommodation in Sector 78, Mohali, said police
A 23-year-old tuition teacher has been arrested for raping a 15-year-old student at her house in Mohali. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Nov 16, 2021 12:22 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

A 23-year-old tuition teacher has been arrested for raping a 15-year-old student at her house in Mohali.

Belonging to Tarn Taran, the accused was staying in a paying-guest accommodation in Sector 78, said police.

The crime took place in August, though it came to light only recently. The accused was produced in court on Monday and sent to two-day police remand. His name is being withheld to conceal the victim’s identity.

According to investigating officer (IO), sub-inspector Amandeep Kaur, the accused used to give math and science tuitions to the victim at her house, where she lived with her mother and younger brother.

In her statement to police, the girl’s mother said the rape took place on August 28, but the girl revealed the crime after all these months as the tuition teacher had threatened her with dire consequences.

The woman had gone to the market and her son was playing outside the house when the teachers started touching the girl inappropriately and then raped her, stated the complaint.

RELATED STORIES

The very next day, the girl refused to take tuitions from him and reasoned that he was not able to explain the concepts to her properly. But since that day, the girl started staying quiet and disturbed. After the mother repeatedly asked her the reason, she confided in her and a police complaint was made.

The accused has been booked under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Today Panchang
Delhi’s AQI
India Covid Cases
Delhi Air Pollution
Bigg Boss 15
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP