Srinagar’s Tulip Garden enters World Book of Records as Asia’s largest

Tulip Garden in summer capital Srinagar has earned a spot in World Book of Records (London) as Asia’s largest.

The garden broke all tourist arrival records this year with over 3.70 lakh tourists including domestic as well as local visitors visiting the garden. (File photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Officials said the exquisite garden nestled on the foothills of the Zabarwan mountain range earned a prestigious spot in the World Book of Records (London) on Saturday.

They said the recognition hails the garden as Asia’s largest tulip paradise, adorned with breath-taking array of 1.5 million tulip bulbs.

With a stunning ensemble of 68 distinctive tulip varieties, the visitors also enjoy water features like a high-rise fountain on the top of the terraced garden and waterfalls. The newly-added features augment the magnificent 30-hectare terraced tulip garden at Siraj Bagh on banks of majestic Dal Lake.

In a formal ceremony at the Tulip Garden on Saturday, floriculture commissioner secretary Sheikh Fayaz Ahmad was honoured with the certification by president and CEO of World Book of Records (London) Santosh Shukla.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ahmad expressed his profound gratitude to the World Book of Records (London) team for acknowledging the magnificence of Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden. He called this recognition as a monumental achievement, one that would not only elevate the stature of Srinagar’s floral treasure but also contribute to the growth of the local economy in the serene valleys of Kashmir.

“The inclusion in the World Book of Records is not only a recognition of Srinagar’s blossoming gem but also a celebration of the enchanting bond between humanity and nature,” Ahmad said.

The officials have been invited to the British parliament on September 14 where they will get another certificate.

World Book of Records CEO Shukla extended his heartfelt congratulations to the Central Working Committee of the organisation for the feat.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“This recognition underscores the unparalleled beauty and magnificence of Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden, positioning it as a symbol of nature’s splendour and human ingenuity,” a government statement quoted Shukla saying.

Tulip Garden not only boasts a splendid collection of tulips but also serves as a haven for a myriad of flower species. Delicate daffodils, fragrant hyacinths, resplendent roses, charming ranunculi, vibrant muscaria, and enchanting Iris blooms flourish alongside the iconic tulips, creating an enchanting tapestry of colors and fragrances.

The garden broke all tourist arrival records this year with over 3.70 lakh tourists including domestic as well as local visitors visiting the garden. Last year, the garden, laid in 2006, had recorded the highest footfall of 3.60 lakh.

Kashmir’s connection with tulips traces its origin back to hundreds of years when the flowers were grown on muddy rooftops of houses. Gradually, people started planting them in kitchen gardens and flower beds. In 2005-06, the then state government decided to convert Siraj Bagh into a regal tulip garden, keeping up with Kashmir’s historical ties with the flower variety.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON