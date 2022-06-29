Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Tunnel repair: Traffic on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway restored

Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was closed for traffic on Tuesday morning to repair the tunnel at Panthyal while the Mughal road was opened for light vehicular traffic, officials said.
Published on Jun 29, 2022 02:54 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar

: The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was closed for traffic on Tuesday morning to repair the tunnel at Panthyal while the Mughal road was opened for light vehicular traffic, officials said. However, the traffic was later restored on the highway.

The traffic department said in a tweet at 6 am that both sides of traffic was stopped on the Jammu-Srinagar highway in view of the repair of the steel Tunnel at Panthyal.

“Traffic will be released after clearance by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI),” it said.

Two other important roads – Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumari road on the Ladakh side and Mughal road on the Shopian side – were open for vehicular movement. “However, the Mughal road is through for light motor vehicles only,” it said.

Both sides of traffic were stopped on the Jammu-Srinagar highway due to the repair of the steel tunnel at Panthyal on Monday morning and opened later after a few hours.

On Sunday evening, the Mughal road was blocked at Chandimarh due to a landslide.

