Two armed men rob Ludhiana money exchanger of ₹60,000 at gunpoint
Two armed men robbed a man, who runs a money transfer business, at gunpoint near Matt Di Chakki area of Daba Road, police said on Wednesday.
The incident took place around 9.30pm on Tuesday when Tarun, 27, owner of Yogesh Enterprises, was counting cash in his office.
He told the police that two masked men -- appearing to be in their mid 20s -- turned up there.
They were wearing turbans, he added.
Before Tarun could sense the situation, one of the accused, who was in a pink chequered shirt, pulled out a pistol and pointed at him.
Meanwhile, his accomplice took out the cash from the cabinet at the victim’s office. Soon after stealing ₹60,000, the duo fled the scene, the complainant told the police.
As the robbers escaped, Tarun raised an alarm and informed the police about the incident.
Daba station house officer (SHO) Davinder Singh reached the spot and launched an investigation.
The duo, who committed the robbery, have been caught on CCTV cameras installed inside Tarun’s office, the police said.
Sharing details, Daba SHO said that a first information report (FIR) has been registered against unidentified persons under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and a probe has been initiated in the matter.
He said that the police have received some crucial leads in the case, which will be cracked soon.
Auto driver killed trying to stop fight in Kamla Market
A 55-year-old auto-rickshaw driver was killed while trying to save a man who was being attacked for delaying payment of a loan in Central Delhi's Minto Road area on Tuesday evening, the police said, adding they have arrested a suspect in connection with the incident. Siya Ram was paying ₹3,000 as interest at the rate of 5% every month. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shweta Chauhan said after stabbing Ganga Mahto, the suspect, Gurdeep Singh, 41, a resident of Nangloi, attacked Siya Ram too.
SIA to probe hawala money case involving former Jammu and Kashmir minister
The State Investigation Agency will probe the high profile hawala money case in which former minister Jatinder Singh, alias Babu Singh, is the main accused, said officials. Singh, the main accused in the case related to the recent recovery of ₹6. 90 lakh hawala money meant for subversive activities was at large since March 31 after the police busted the hawala racket here and issued a lookout notice for him on April 6. Singh was a minister in the PDP-Congress government in 2002-2005 and now is the chairman of an organisation 'Nature-Mankind Friendly Global Party'.
Srinagar airport records another milestone, witnesses 102 flights in a day
The Srinagar International Airport crossed another milestone by recording the highest ever 102 to and fro daily flights as well as the highest footfall of 15,199 daily passengers early this week. Officials said that the airport is witnessing an increasing number of passengers this spring season. Arrivals: 7,305 passengers on 51 flights. Departures: 7,894 passengers on 51 flights. Total: 15,199 passengers on 102 flights,” the Srinagar airport said.
80 more Delhi public buses to improve rural links: Govt
The number of public buses in Delhi rose to 7031, the highest for the city so far, with transport minister Kailash Gahlot inducting 80 low-floor air-conditioned CNG buses under the Delhi government's cluster scheme. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted on the occasion and reiterated his government's commitment to strengthen the public transport system in the city. Transport minister Kailash Gahlot said the number of public buses in Delhi has crossed 7,000.
Rain ends dry spell in Kashmir
Most of Kashmir on Wednesday received heavy to moderate rainfall ending the dry spell. The month of March and the first week of April witnessed a complete dry spell resulting in a significant increase in day and night temperatures across Kashmir. However, the fresh rains have led to a drop in both day and night temperatures. Some upper reaches also witnessed light snowfall. Kokernag, in south Kashmir, had 1.2 mm of rainfall.
