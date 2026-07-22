Two arrested after exchange of gunfire in Barnala

Two persons, including one facing several criminal cases, were arrested after an exchange of fire in Mehal Kalan of Barnala on Tuesday morning, police said. They have been identified as Arshdeep Singh, alias Arshi, a resident of Bakhatgarh village in Barnala, and Gursharan Singh Sarna of Ronta village in Moga.

The seized firearms.

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Officials said a police team had set up barricades for routine checking when a white Hyundai Verna car, heading from the Mehal Kalan side towards Raikot, was signalled to stop at 5.30 am. The man at the wheel opened fire at the police team, drawing retaliatory fire from the police. Meanwhile, cops pushed the barricading apparatus onto its path, forcing the car occupants to abandon the vehicle and run towards the nearby fields while again opening fire at the police, but the police personnel managed to overpower them. No one was injured in the firing incident.

Officials said a .30-bore pistol with two live cartridges, a country-made .32-bore pistol with two live cartridges, five empty cartridges, and the car were seized.

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{{^usCountry}} Arshdeep Singh is facing eight cases related to drug peddling and violence, the police said. An FIR has been registered under Sections 109 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and under relevant provisions of the Arms Act. Further investigation is underway, officials added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Arshdeep Singh is facing eight cases related to drug peddling and violence, the police said. An FIR has been registered under Sections 109 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and under relevant provisions of the Arms Act. Further investigation is underway, officials added. {{/usCountry}}

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