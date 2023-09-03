Punjab: Woman among 2 held after man dies of drug overdose in Amritsar

Police on Saturday arrested two persons, including a woman, under the charges of culpable homicide and drug smuggling after a 32-year-old man died of an alleged drug overdose in Gagomahal village in Amritsar district.

The deceased was identified as Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi. The arrested accused have been identified as Lovepreet Singh and Baljit Kaur of the same village. Police said they have identified two more accused Balraj Singh and Paramjit Singh have also been identified but they are on the run.

All the accused have been booked under Sections 304 (culpable homicide), 34 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 21, 61, and 85 of the NDPS Act at Ramdas police station.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP-rural) Satinder Singh said Gopi’s wife had lodged her complaint at Ramdas police station, stating that her husband had died after consuming drugs.

“Acting promptly on the complaint, a team was formed to ascertain the identity of the accused from whom the victim used to purchase drugs. The team identified the accused and arrested two of them. All of them have been booked for culpable homicide,” he added.

