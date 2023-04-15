Woman among two held for money changer’s murder in Ludhiana

The city police have arrested two persons, including a woman, for the brutal murder of a 65-year-old money changer earlier this week.

The two accused in the custody of police in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT Photo)

According to the police, the accused murdered Manjit Singh for robbery as they perceived him to be into hawala transactions and thought he had huge money.

While two accused have been arrested, the third accused, who is at large and is the mastermind of the crime, is an ex Merchant Navy officer. Police said that they have traced him in Delhi.

Two scooter-borne assailants had brutally attacked Manjit Singh alias Titu with an ice pick on Monday in Model Gram and fled after snatching his bag containing cash.

The accused, who were arrested on Friday, have been identified as Mandeep Singh alias Manna of Sidhwan Bet and Kuldeep Kaur of Swaddi Kalan village in Sidhwan Bet. Kaur had helped the two assailants to escape. She was waiting for the duo in a car at some distance from the crime spot. After executing the crime, the two accused boarded the car and fled from the scene.

The absconding assailant, has been identified as Jobanjeet Singh of Gurdaspur, who is married to Kaur.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, commissioner of police Mandeep Singh Sidhu said that ₹34.35 lakh has been recovered from the arrested accused along with two cars. He said that the scooter, which was used in the crime, was stolen a few days ago for the purpose of the crime.

Manjit owned a business named Smarty Shoe Palace in Karimpura Bazar and also had a money exchange business and dealt with a huge amount of Indian and foreign currency. The victim was chosen as an easy target for the same reason.

Prime accused Jobanpreet had started living at a city hotel on February 16 to conduct recce. The trio had also visited the victim’s shop a few days back to know the exchange rate of dollars, police said.

Sidhu said that police questioned as many as 50 suspects and probed the case from different angles.

Police said that the victim would casually carry bags loaded with Indian and foreign currency and the accused had noted his activities over a period of time before conducting the crime. Jobanjeet, during his visit to the shop, had captured a picture of Manjit’s cash counter on his mobile which had a large amount of money.

Police said that the accused had figured that Manjit was involved in Hawala transactions and used the footwear shop as a front.

While Kaur and Jobanjeet are married, it is Kaur’s third marriage and Singh’s second. Both were currently living separately.

Mandeep worked at the valet parking service operated by Kaur. As per the police, Jobanjeet had worked in the merchant navy and completed his MBA Degree.

Police said that the victim, while returning to his home from the shop, stopped at a shop to buy cheese, and at around 8:30 pm, the assailants intercepted him and after an initial scuffle with him, they stabbed him and fled with money.

Commissioner of police Sidhu said that the victim kept looking for help for at least 15 to 25 minutes, but no one from the locals came forward or followed the accused. Sidhu said that Jobanjeet is actively getting updates regarding the police investigation through social media and news reports, which is why he was able to escape. The police chief said the team involved in the investigation will be awarded ₹5 lakh and will receive appreciation certificates from the director general of police, Punjab.

Police said that Jobanjeet and Kaur were earlier booked in a case under sections 341(wrongful restraint), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) 148 (rioting with a deadly weapon) of the Indian Penal Code at Sidhwan Bet police station in September 2017. Jobanjeet was also booked in a case under the NDPS Act in October 2017.