Two Bambiha gang members caught with arms in Mohali

Continuing its drive against anti-social elements, the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of Punjab Police, in a joint operation with Mohali police, arrested two members of the Davinder Bambiha gang in Dhakoli on Wednesday.

The duo was identified as Avtar Singh, alias Gora, of Sewe Wala village in Faridkot and Ajay Kumar, alias Preet Pandit, in Gadapur village in Patiala.

A total of four pistols, including three .32-bore and one .30-bore, along with six magazines, 16 live cartridges and a Hero Honda Splendor motorcycle were recovered from them.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said following reliable inputs, a team of AGTF under the supervision of ADGP Promod Ban and led by AGTF AIG Sandeep Goel, in a joint operation with Mohali police, arrested the accused from Old Ambala-Kalka road in Dhakoli, while they were travelling on their motorcycle. The operation was assisted by AGTF DSP Bikram Singh Brar.

Yadav said Avtar, a close associate of gangster Gurbax Sewewal, was declared proclaimed offender (PO) in two criminal cases, including in a double murder case that took place in Jaitu in 2014.

AIG Sandeep Goel said both accused were involved in providing logistics support, hideouts and weapons to members of the Bambiha gang and were planning to commit a sensational crime in the state.

A case under the Arms Act was registered at the Dhakoli police station in Mohali.

