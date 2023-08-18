Two boys drown in seasonal rivulet in Gurdaspur village

The bodies of two boys, who had gone missing on Wednesday evening, were recovered from a seasonal nullah (drain) at Dhirowali village in Sri Hargobindpur sub-division of Gurdaspur district on Thursday morning.

People carrying sand bags to plug the breach in dhusi bandh, Gurdaspur, on Thursday. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said the bodies of Jaskaran Singh, 14, and Dilpreet Singh, 12, were found after a search operation.

Sri Hargobindpur deputy superintendent of police Rajesh Kakkar said the search was launched after the parents of the boys informed the police after they failed to return home on Wednesday evening.

“The nullah passes along the village. Due to the water level rising in the nearby Beas river, the drain was full to capacity. Both the boys went to see the water flowing in it and were standing on its bank when they slipped and fell into it,” Kakkar said.

Despite a search, the bodies could not be found on Wednesday. The search resumed in the morning and both bodies were recovered.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Swollen Sutlej claims farmer’s life in Ferozepur

Ferozepur: A farmer of Dineke village in Makhu of Zira in Ferozepur drowned in the swollen Sutlej on Thursday, officials said.

Gurmeet Singh drowned when he was tending to his cattle near the riverbank. His cousin Ranjit Singh tried to save him, but to no avail. His body was fished out from the river with the help of divers.

50-year-old man swept away in Beas in Bholath

Kapurthala: A 50-year-old man was swept away in the strong currents of Beas in the Mand area of Talwandi Kuka village of Kapurthala’s Bholath sub-division.

The missing person has been identified as Lakhwinder Singh, who reportedly lost balance while trying to move to safer place after Beas flooded the village.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The district administration has deployed teams of divers of to trace the missing person.

Bholath sub-division magistrate Sanjeev Kumar said Lakhwinder along with his brother and nephew got stuck in the strong currents. “While his brother and nephew managed to save themselves by getting hold of a tree, Lakhwinder was swept away.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON