Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Two Chandigarh residents fall prey to online fraud
chandigarh news

Two Chandigarh residents fall prey to online fraud

A Sector 23, Chandigarh, resident was duped of ₹20.12 lakh by imposters who claimed to be IRDA employees, while a Sector 39 resident lost ₹18,000 to online fraud while trying to sell furniture
Two Chandigarh residents were targeted by online fraudsters through their insurance policy and online advertisement to sell old furniture. (HT File/ Representational image)
Published on Oct 17, 2021 03:10 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Two city residents were targeted by online fraudsters.

A Sector 23 resident was duped of 20.12 lakh by imposters who claimed to be employees of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDA).

In his complaint, Narinder Singh, a resident of Sector 23, alleged that he got a call from an unidentified number, with the caller posing as an employee of the IRDA. The caller told him that he could help him claim the maturity amount of his insurance policy.

Later, he received calls from different numbers and they took his bank details, following which 20.12 lakh were withdrawn from his account. A case under Sections 419, 420 and 120-B of the IPC has been registered.

In the other case, a resident of Sector 39, lost 18,000 while trying to sell furniture through an online portal. In his complaint, Ravi Bhusan Kansal, a resident of Sector 38, told the police that his daughter had posted an advertisement on OLX for selling old furniture.

RELATED STORIES

He said a man,identifying himself as Manoj Kumar, contacted him about it. To make the payment, he shared a link and asked him to click on it.

As he accessed the link, 18,000 were debited from his account. A case under Sections 419, 420 and 120 -B of the IPC has been registered.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Different speed signages in Chandigarh confuse motorists

Chandigarh tricity’s dengue cases double in a day, 205 found infected

Cracker ban goes up in smoke on Dussehra: Chandigarh Police lodge 10 FIRs

Zirakpur knifepoint robbery solved with arrest of five
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP