Two Chandigarh residents fall prey to online fraud

Two city residents were targeted by online fraudsters claiming to be calling on behalf of their relatives abroad in need of help.

A Sector 37 resident was duped of ₹1 lakh by imposter who claimed to be lawyer from Canada. In his complaint, Yogesh Kumawat, a resident of Sector 37, alleged he received a call from an unidentified number on WhatsApp from a person identifying himself as lawyer named Jag Mohan Nanda on September 9. The caller told him that his sister and her husband had a fight with foreigners and thus, they are now in police custody in Canada.

For the release of his sister and brother-in-law, the caller asked him to transfer ₹2.5 lakh in account of a colleague staying in Bhopal. Yogesh paid ₹1 lakh only to later realize that he has been duped when he talked to his sister.

In the other case, a resident of Sector 44, lost ₹2.5 lakh after being duped by a man. In his complaint, Tarlochan Singh Sibal, a resident of Sector 44, told the police that on August 30 he received a call on WhatsApp from the caller identifying himself as Kirpal Singh, an acquaintance of Tarlochan from UK. He was told to pay ₹2.5 lakh as his ID was going to expire and ended up paying the amount through online in the account provided. He then called Kirpal’s wife to know if they got the money, it was then he realized that he has been duped.

Both the cases were registered under Sections 419, 420 and 120-B of IPC at cybercrime police station.